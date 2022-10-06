WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

109 FPUS56 KPDT 061058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the

lower 50s to lower 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to mid 60s valleys. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except

in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather