Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in

the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the mid to upper 90s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 90s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s, except in the 80s valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s, except in the lower 70s to lower 80s

valleys. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s, except in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in the lower 80s

to lower 90s valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except

in the 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s, except in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

922 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

