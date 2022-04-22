WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ 779 FPUS56 KPDT 221058 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 WAZ026-222300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s. $$ WAZ027-222300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ028-222300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ029-222300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ030-222300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ520-222300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the lower 50s to lower 60s valleys. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ521-222300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather