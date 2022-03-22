WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ 956 FPUS56 KPDT 221059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 WAZ026-222300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ027-222300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. $$ WAZ028-222300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ029-222300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. $$ WAZ030-222300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ520-222300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ521-222300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. 