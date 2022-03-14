WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow

level 4000 feet, rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s

valleys. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then rain and high

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. No high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s, except in the

40s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet, rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s

valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

