Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the evening, then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

