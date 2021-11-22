WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers and freezing rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers overnight.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to

7 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except

in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except

in the 40s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to

lower 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the evening, then rain and high mountain snow showers likely

overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s

valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s,

except in the lower to mid 40s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of

freezing rain. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s

valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high

mountain snow and freezing rain. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the mid

40s to lower 50s valleys. Lows in the 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

