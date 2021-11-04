WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

_____

031 FPUS56 KPDT 041059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

WAZ026-042300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ027-042300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

$$

WAZ028-042300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ029-042300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ030-042300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s, except in the 50s valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, except in the 40s

valleys. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s,

except in the 40s valleys. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ520-042300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid to

upper 40s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s,

except in the lower to mid 40s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely.

Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in

the 40s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ521-042300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather