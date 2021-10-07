WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

599 FPUS56 KPDT 071059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

WAZ026-072300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ027-072300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ028-072300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ029-072300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

WAZ030-072300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, except in

the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the

mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

WAZ520-072300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in

the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except

in the mid to upper 50s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except

in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower

50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the

mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

WAZ521-072300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

