WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ 754 FPUS56 KPDT 051059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 WAZ026-052300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ027-052300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ028-052300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ029-052300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ030-052300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys. $$ WAZ520-052300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to upper 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys. $$ WAZ521-052300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$