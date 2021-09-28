WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021 _____ 635 FPUS56 KPDT 281059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 WAZ026-282300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ027-282300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s. $$ WAZ028-282300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ029-282300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s. $$ WAZ030-282300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in the 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of frost overnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the 40s. $$ WAZ520-282300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the afternoon. No high mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ WAZ521-282300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather