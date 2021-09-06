WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light

wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze.

Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 90. Light wind, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the 70s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s,

except in the mid to upper 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s,

except in the mid to upper 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze.

Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s,

except in the 70s valleys. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except

in the lower to mid 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s,

except in the lower to mid 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except

in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except

in the 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

