WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

292 FPUS56 KPDT 201058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze through

the day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s,

except in the lower to mid 80s valleys. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Haze through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

