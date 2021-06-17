WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

_____

262 FPUS56 KPDT 171059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

WAZ026-172300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ027-172300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ028-172300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-172300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light wind, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ030-172300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s, except in the lower to mid 80s

valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in the mid 70s

to lower 80s valleys.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-172300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ521-172300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather