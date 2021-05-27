WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

WAZ026-272300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.



WAZ027-272300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the 40s.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



WAZ028-272300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



WAZ029-272300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.



WAZ030-272300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in the mid to upper

60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower

60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in

the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.



WAZ520-272300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers overnight. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s, except in the 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.



WAZ521-272300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.



