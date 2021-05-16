WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the

40s.

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in the 50s

valleys.

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in

the mid 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

