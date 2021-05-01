WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

WAZ026-012300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very

windy. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ027-012300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Windy.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ028-012300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Windy. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ029-012300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ030-012300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s,

except in the mid to upper 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid

50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys.

WAZ520-012300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the lower to mid 60s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys. Lows

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except

in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in

the lower 50s to lower 60s valleys.

WAZ521-012300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph,

becoming west 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

