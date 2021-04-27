WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in

the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s

valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s,

except in the 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the 60s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the mid 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s

to lower 60s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

