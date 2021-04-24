WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow showers

likely in the afternoon. No high mountain snow accumulation. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and high mountain snow showers likely

overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

WAZ520-242300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except

in the lower 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

