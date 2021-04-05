WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021

045 FPUS56 KPDT 051059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

WAZ026-052300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ027-052300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ028-052300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-052300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-052300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ520-052300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the

50s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper

40s to lower 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to

upper 50s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ521-052300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

