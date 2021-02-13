WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 16. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 17 to

20. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 14 to 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 20. Light wind.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

WAZ028-140000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 16. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and

2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs 19 to 21. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 7 to 11.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs 18 to 23. East wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 7 to 13. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 18.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 12 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 16 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow

and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

