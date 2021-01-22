WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

WAZ026-230000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows 24 to

29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ027-230000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows 24 to

29. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to

27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ028-230000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 38 to

43. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to

29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ029-230000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 40. Lows

24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ030-230000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 16 to 21. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. Highs

26 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

WAZ520-230000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 23 to 28.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 30 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ521-230000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to

40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 25 to 30. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to

38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 23 to 28. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 35 to 40.

