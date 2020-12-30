WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

1700 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

showers overnight. Snow level 1600 feet. Lows 26 to 31. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 38 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to

41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 37 to 42.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Snow level 1600 feet in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Snow level 1900 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 33.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

38 to 43. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

40 to 46. Lows 28 to 33.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with possible snow, freezing rain and sleet

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

day. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain, a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day.

Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

43 to 49. Lows 33 to 38.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Snow level

3100 feet. Highs 29 to 35. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows

26 to 33. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely and showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Snow level 3600 feet. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 24 to 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. South wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

33 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Lows 29 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

34 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Lows

24 to 31.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 39. Lows 26 to 32.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow

level 1700 feet increasing to 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs

32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2200 feet increasing to 2700 feet overnight. Lows

27 to 32. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 40.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, a chance of snow and light freezing rain

in the morning, then rain likely and a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 1900 feet

in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 39 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 30 to 35.

