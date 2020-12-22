WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

484 FPUS56 KPDT 221158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-230000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 19 to 24. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 17 to 22.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog and

freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 20 to

25.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 29.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 40. Lows

22 to 27.

WAZ027-230000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 35 to 40. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 23.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog and

freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41. Lows

24 to 29.

WAZ028-230000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 21 to 26.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to

27.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. Lows

25 to 30.

WAZ029-230000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 23 to 28. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog

overnight. Lows 21 to 26. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to

27.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ030-230000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, colder. Highs 30 to 36. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts around 45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 27.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of.

Highs 31 to 37. Lows 21 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

WAZ520-230000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 38 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to

41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Lows

22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

WAZ521-230000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 40. Lows

24 to 29.

