WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

_____

031 FPUS56 KPDT 091058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-092300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

54 to 59.

$$

WAZ027-092300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 54 to

59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

WAZ028-092300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 55 to

60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

58 to 63. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

WAZ029-092300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

58 to 63. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

WAZ030-092300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Highs

62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

48 to 54.

$$

WAZ520-092300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 75.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear overnight. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

49 to 54.

$$

WAZ521-092300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 50 to

55. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

$$

_____

