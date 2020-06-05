WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

978 FPUS56 KPDT 050720

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-051130-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to

51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to 54.

WAZ027-051130-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

76 to 81.

WAZ028-051130-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. North wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57. West

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

80 to 85.

WAZ029-051130-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

76 to 81.

WAZ030-051130-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

41 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 49 to 57. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows

35 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

47 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 58. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 69.

WAZ520-051130-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to

45. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. A chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ521-051130-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1220 AM PDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 64. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.

West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 75.

