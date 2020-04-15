WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

_____

597 FPUS56 KPDT 151058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

WAZ026-152300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

43 to 48.

$$

WAZ027-152300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

46 to 51.

$$

WAZ028-152300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

47 to 52.

$$

WAZ029-152300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64. West wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73.

$$

WAZ030-152300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs 44 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

36 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

WAZ520-152300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 30 to

35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

$$

WAZ521-152300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast with higher gusts in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

37. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

_____

