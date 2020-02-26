WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to
51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to
51.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows
30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to
52.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
55 to 60. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to
56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows
30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39. Highs 53 to 58.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
53 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows
31 to 36.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 51 to
56.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 29 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to
43.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows
27 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 36 to 42.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 41 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
28 to 33.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to
48.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.
Highs 41 to 47.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to
54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows
30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs 46 to 52.
