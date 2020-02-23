WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

598 FPUS56 KPDT 231158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

WAZ026-240000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow in the morning. A chance of

rain through the day. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Windy. Snow level 1900 feet in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around

50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 42 to 47. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

26 to 35. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 30 to

35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ027-240000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 49 to 54.

South wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

WAZ028-240000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Very

windy. Highs 53 to 58. South wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to west

30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 29. West wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

WAZ029-240000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then rain likely in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Windy. Snow level 2200 feet in the evening. Lows 33 to

38. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 50 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 44 to 50. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

WAZ030-240000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain early in the morning, then

snow and rain in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs 36 to

43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Lows 21 to 27. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 27 to 35. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of.

Lows 25 to 32. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

48.

WAZ520-240000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow

level 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and a chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 1900 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs 37 to 43. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 48. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ521-240000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to 47.

West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 47. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

