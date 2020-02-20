WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

148 FPUS56 KPDT 201158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

WAZ026-210000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Wind light and variable becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ027-210000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ028-210000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ029-210000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

WAZ030-210000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to

43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41.

WAZ520-210000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

WAZ521-210000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

