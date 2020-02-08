WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

526 FPUS56 KPDT 080747

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

WAZ026-081215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of snow overnight. A slight chance of

rain early in the morning. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Breezy. Snow level 1900 feet in the morning.

Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ027-081215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Windy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 25 to 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

30 to 36. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 49 to 54.

WAZ028-081215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Windy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

WAZ029-081215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely early in

the morning. Windy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain in the evening. Colder. Snow level 2400 feet in

the evening. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 27 to 32. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 46 to

51.

WAZ030-081215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Snow level 4300 feet decreasing to 3600 feet

overnight. Lows 27 to 34. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches.

Highs 28 to 34. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to

29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 39.

WAZ520-081215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow with

rain likely early in the morning. Windy. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2600 feet decreasing to 2200 feet

overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs 36 to

42. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

Highs 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 28 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ521-081215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1147 PM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Windy. Snow

level 2400 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Windy. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to 48.

