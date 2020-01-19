WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

992 FPUS56 KPDT 190754

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

WAZ026-191215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 26 to

31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 27 to 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 37 to 42. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and rain

overnight. Snow level 1500 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Wind

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

39 to 44. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ027-191215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 27 to

32. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 36 to 41. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

overnight. Snow level 1400 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ028-191215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 28 to

33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ029-191215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 29 to

34. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to

39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 35 to 40.

WAZ030-191215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to

32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain.

Highs 33 to 38. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 27 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

40.

WAZ520-191215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

39. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 41.

East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow level

2100 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance

of snow. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to

44. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ521-191215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1154 PM PST Sat Jan 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 29 to

34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and rain

overnight. Snow level 1900 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 30.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to

37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

38 to 43. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

