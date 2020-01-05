WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

017 FPUS56 KPDT 051158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

WAZ026-060000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

40.

WAZ027-060000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ028-060000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

WAZ029-060000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy. Snow level 2200 feet

decreasing to 1600 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation.

Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

44.

WAZ030-060000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 32 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

21 to 27. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Windy. Snow level

4700 feet. Lows 30 to 38. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level

4300 feet. Highs 36 to 42. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to

29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows 24 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.

WAZ520-060000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

2100 feet. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain likely

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level

1800 feet. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow...heavy at times with rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet

in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to

29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to

37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain likely.

Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ521-060000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow level

1900 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to

47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

