WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs

28 to 33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Wind light and variable becoming west 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Wind light and

variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 29 to 34. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 20 to 25. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 26 to 31. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 40 to 45.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 19 to 24. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 20 to 25. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 45. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 28 to

33. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 23 to 28. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

Lows 26 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and rain.

Highs 32 to 38.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs 27 to 32. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

42.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs 28 to 33. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

24 to 32. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

