WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 41. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

22 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 40.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. West wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 43.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

29. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5100 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 45. Lows

25 to 31.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 49.

Lows 21 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

