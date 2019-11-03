WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

_____

650 FPUS56 KPDT 031158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-040000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Highs 51 to 56.

$$

WAZ027-040000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ028-040000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Wind light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Wind light and variable

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

WAZ029-040000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Wind light and variable

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ030-040000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to

50.

$$

WAZ520-040000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

WAZ521-040000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

_____

