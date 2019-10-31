WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

WAZ026-312300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

WAZ027-312300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. Wind light and variable becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ028-312300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

49. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

WAZ029-312300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

48. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ030-312300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

41. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. South wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Lows

26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41.

WAZ520-312300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ521-312300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

