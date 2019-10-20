WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 67 to

72. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

54 to 59.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 56.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Snow level 4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 43.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4400 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 55. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

Highs 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 36 to 43.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to

64. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

