WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
79 to 84. Wind light and variable becoming south 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. South wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
72 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 50 to
55.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to
51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to
72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
46 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Wind light and variable becoming south
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
75 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
47 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Wind light and variable becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to
59. Highs 77 to 82.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 50 to
55.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 54. Wind light and
variable becoming south around 5 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Wind light and variable
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. South wind around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to
57. Highs 77 to 82.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to
53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to
51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to
72.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers early in the
morning. Lows 44 to 49. Wind light and variable becoming west
around 5 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to 67. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind around
5 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to
68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to
55. Highs 61 to 68.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 66. Lows 43 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 52 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to
46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to
59.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
76 to 81. Wind light and variable becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to
72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 59 to 64. Lows
42 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to
46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to
68.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1138 PM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Wind light and variable becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
51 to 56.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 63 to 68. Lows 46 to 51.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
