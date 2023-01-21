WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 308 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast wind 15 to 25 kt becoming northwest 25 to 40 kt Saturday afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft at 12 to 14 seconds building to 12 to 15 ft at 16 seconds Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt becoming northwest 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to midnight PST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast wind 15 to 25 kt becoming south 25 to 35 kt in the afternoon. Wind switching later in the afternoon to west 25 to 40 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast wind 15 to 25 kt becoming southwest 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters including the San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 8 or 9 feet building to 12 to 15 feet this afternoon and tonight. Bar conditions moderate becoming rough to severe with breakers likely. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 400 AM and 400 PM. The afternoon ebb will be very strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 16 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM PST this evening. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From noon Saturday through late Saturday night. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather