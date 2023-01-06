WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 236 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt. 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas near 13 feet this morning, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft later Friday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum ebb currents will occur around 400 AM and 415 PM Friday. The afternoon ebb will be strong. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning. * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather