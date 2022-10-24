WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 231 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. .IN THE MAIN CHANNEL... .GENERAL SEAS...5 to 8 ft building to 7 to 11 ft Tuesday morning. .FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 4.46 kt at 425 AM Monday. Seas 5 to 8 ft. .SECOND EBB...Strong ebb current of 5.77 kt at 449 PM Monday. Seas 9 to 13 ft. .THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 4.44 kt at 507 AM Tuesday. Seas 7 to 11 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather