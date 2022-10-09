WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 305 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft building to 10 feet Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 kt in the Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. Southwest wind 15 to 25 kt Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. Northwest wind 15 to 25 kt Admiralty Inlet. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather