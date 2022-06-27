WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance

U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,

Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Tuesday.

