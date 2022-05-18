WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 305 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 ft early this morning, then building to 7 to 10 ft later today through Thursday. - FIRST EBB...Very strong. Around 7 AM Wednesday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Around 730 PM Wednesday. Seas near 10 ft. - THIRD EBB...Very Strong. Around 745 AM Thursday. Seas to 9 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather