GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

233 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt, becoming west by late Wednesday

morning.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

