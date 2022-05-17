WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 233 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt, becoming west by late Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather