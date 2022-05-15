WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

819 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Monday.

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 5 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 11 AM PDT Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM PDT Monday.

