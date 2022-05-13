WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

236 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON PDT

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to noon PDT Saturday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather