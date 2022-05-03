WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1247 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft Tuesday morning, easing to 6 to 8 ft

Tuesday afternoon.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 7 AM Monday. Seas to 10 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

