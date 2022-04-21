WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 105 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PDT TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft building to near 9 feet Thursday morning. - FIRST EBB... Strong ebb. Around 845 AM Thursday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 930 PM Thursday. Seas near 13 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to noon PDT today. Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather